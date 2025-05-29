Tash Sultana her rekindled their experimental style on their latest EP, aptly named Return to the Roots.

The Melbourne-based musician’s third EP sees Sultana tapping into a wide variety of influences from reggae to pop across the six tracks. Their varied approach to the EP follows Sultana’s rediscovery of the spontaneity and freedom that sparked the smash-hit debut EP Jungle.

“My goal for Return to the Roots EP was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art,” said Sultana. “This is the best record I’ve made. Not because it’s perfect—but because it’s real.”

The drop comes after the release of singles “Milk & Honey”, “Hold On”, and “Ain’t it Kinda Funny” – a reimagined version of a song written by Sultana as a teenager and featuring Canadian musician Dallas Green (City and Colour).

Shaped by a love of artists like Jeff Buckley, Bon Iver, and, fittingly, City and Colour, the track reflects where Sultana is today – both as an artist and as someone approaching 30.

“That looming milestone makes you reflect,” Sultana said after the song’s release. “There’s this pressure that you’ve somehow ‘aged out’, but it’s all bullshit. 30’s young. Life’s only getting better. I wouldn’t relive my early 20s for anything – and that realisation bled straight into this song.”

Green added that “working with Tash was an absolute joy. We first connected last year and hit it off right away”.

“That first impression led to me visiting their studio in Australia and eventually creating this song together. Tash is one of the most impressive people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. Their passion and work ethic was inspiring. I’m truly grateful to have been invited to be a part of this.”

The EP is also the spring board for a 15-stop tour of the US from June 10th-29th.

Tash Sultana’s Return to the Roots is out now.

For more information on their US tour, click here.