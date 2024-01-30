Tash Sultana is bringing a DJ set of exclusive queer anthems to Melbourne in February.

Sultana launched their own non-profit organisation, I Am Me Foundation, last September, which provides grants to the trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming community to aid in their transitions. Music means the world to Sultana, but they also know there’s so much more to life outside of art.

Five months later, I Am Me Foundation’s official launch party will take place at 170 Russell on Sunday, February 18th from 7pm. Presented by Lonely Lands Liquids, the exclusive, one-off event will see Sultana celebrate queer music in a special DJ set, backed up by DJ Jesse R.E.O.

Tickets to the launch party are on sale now via Moshtix, and the mission is clear: to raise as much money as possible for I Am Me Foundation, with all proceeds going directly to the organisation. There will also be limited edition merch and Lonely Lands Seltzer available to the public for the very first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I AM ME FOUNDATION (@i.am.me.foundation) Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

If you’re a Sultana superfan, their DJ set will be your only chance to see them play up close for the foreseeable future. The Australian musician broke the news on social media late last year that they were going on a touring hiatus.

“I am taking a break from touring for a little while. Not sure what my plan is exactly right now, but I guess I kind of like that. If you do everything from the heart, then it’s never a waste of time,” they wrote on Instagram at the time.

Sultana released their latest EP, Sugar, last August, the much-anticipated follow-up to their acclaimed 2021 album, Terra Firma.

I Am Me Foundation VIP Launch Party

Presented by Lonely Lands Liquids

Tickets available via moshtix.com.au

Sunday, February 18th (7pm)

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Lineup

Tash Sultana (exclusive queer anthem DJ set)

DJ Jesse R.E.O