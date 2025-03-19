Tash Sultana is diving back into their rawest, most unfiltered artistry with Return to the Roots, a brand-new EP set for release on May 30th.

The six-track collection features a highly anticipated collaboration with City and Colour, a partnership that was years in the making. It’s one of the first tracks Sultana ever wrote, heavily inspired by Jeff Buckley, Bon Iver, and City and Colour’s Dallas Green. When Green announced an Australian tour, Sultana reached out, and the pieces fell into place. “The song was meant for us. We instantly understood each other and it was a completely natural fit,” Sultana says.

The EP also includes the long-awaited “Kiss the Sky”, which first set the internet ablaze in 2023 when Sultana teased it on Instagram. The clip resurfaced on TikTok earlier this year, racking up over 3.5 million views and instantly cementing it as a must-hear track. Fans have already had a taste of the new era with “Milk & Honey”, a track that marks Sultana’s bold return to their looping roots, and “Hold On”, a track that came from one of the most personal and painful experiences of their life.

Fresh off a sold-out headline show at the iconic Red Rocks and a newly announced 2025 US tour, Sultana is showing no signs of slowing down. With 15 ARIA nominations, a Rolling Stone Global Award, and sold-out shows worldwide, their impact on music continues to grow.

Yet, with Return to the Roots, Sultana is proving that no matter how far their journey takes them, they’ll always come back to the music that started it all.

Tash Sultana’s Return to the Roots EP is out May 30th (pre-order here).