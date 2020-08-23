Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has offered his insight into the coronavirus pandemic and the repercussions that he believes American’s are going to face in the aftermath.

In a recent interview with Triple M, Hawkins was asked about how he was faring during the crisis.

“It’s definitely been a weird half a year, at least. At this point, I guess we’re six months into it. I feel guilty saying I’m fine. We’re able to kind of ride the storm out right now,” he shared.

“There’s lots of people right now in America who are absolutely fucked. And I’m not just talking about getting sick or any of that; I’m talking about, ‘How am I gonna feed my kids?’, kind of thing. I’m so fortunate that’s not my problem at all. My problem is just, ‘Okay, do I lay out in the sun today, or maybe go surf or go mountain bike?’ Or whatever.

Hawkins continued, “Relative to my life, I’m fine.

“I have my family with me and stuff, so I’m good. Am I a little stir crazy? Yeah. Sure. Definitely. Everyone is. But at the same time, you have to kind of turn that [around and go], ‘Okay, but look how fortunate I am.”

Check out Taylor Hawkins on Triple M:

Last week, Foo Fighters announced that they would be bringing back the original designs of two of their coveted 1995 tour shirts to benefit the #SaveOurVenues campaign.

The Fooeys have brought back their iconic OG ‘Rosewell Alien Design’ print in two shirt variations. The shirts were originally printed in celebration of the band’s shows on February 23, 1995 at Jambalaya Club in Arcata, California and June 3, 1995 at Kong’s College in London.

Proceeds raised from sales will benefit the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages campaign in the US. An initiative that aims to protect independent music venues that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.