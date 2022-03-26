Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50.

The band confirmed the tragic news in a social media post. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” they wrote. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters lineup in 1997, after previously performing as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette. He made his debut in time for the release of the band’s album The Colour and the Shape, and remained with the band until his death.

As well as being the drummer, Hawkins also provided vocals, guitar, and piano in several Foo Fighters recordings. He sang lead vocals on ‘Cold Day in the Sun’ from In Your Honor, which was subsequently released as a single. He also sang lead vocals on ‘Sunday Rain’, taken from the 2017 album Concrete and Gold.

Hawkins was known to play in cover bands, including Chevy Metal, who played lesser known tracks by the likes of ZZ Top, Aerosmith, Deep Purple, and Queen. He also featured in some side projects, including Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders and The Birds of Satan. The latter released a self-titled LP in 2014.

Hawkins made several appearances in film, playing Iggy Pop in the 2012 film CBGB. He most recently appeared in this year’s Foo Fighters comedy horror Studio 666.

Hawkins is survived by his wife and three children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide further updates.

