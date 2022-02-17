Foo Fighters stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to discuss their upcoming horror comedy film Studio 666 and some surprising revelations emerged.

It turns out the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins – who celebrates his 50th birthday this week – really didn’t find the thespian within himself, declining to even learn his lines for his role in the film.

Reflecting on the standard of acting in Studio 666, Dave Grohl insisted Hawkins was the “worst actor” of them all. “Taylor refused to learn his lines,” he said, to which Hawkins quickly replied: “It’s not that I’m difficult, it’s that I’m lazy and I’m not much for book learning… It was like, I had a bunch of pages to read.”

Guitarist Pat Smear then jumped in and declared keyboardist Rami Jaffee as the best actor in the band. “He was more of himself, in a great way,” he revealed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl explained that he wouldn’t recommend any other bands try to make the move to Hollywood filmmaking. “We eventually realised we’re the only band stupid enough to do this,” he comically told Kimmel.

Grohl also revealed that he casually organised a stunning cameo from Lionel Richie in the film by simply dropping him a text.

Studio 666 is set to be released on February 25th so there’s not long left to see how bad Hawkins’ acting is. A trailer for the movie dropped last month, showing the band dealing with supernatural forces inside an Encino mansion – the place where the Foo Fighters actually recorded Medicine at Midnight.

And there’s good news for Australian Foo Fighters fans as the movie is set to be released in Aussie cinemas for one week only from February 24th.

Check out the full Foo Fighters interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: