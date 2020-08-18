Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless has teamed up with Alain Johannes of ’90s alternative rock band Eleven to record a cover of Chris Cornell song ‘The Keeper’.

The pair debuted the video performance over the weekend as part of Morrison Hotel Gallery’s (De)Tour, a charity music festival that aimed to support fellow artists, crew members, independent venues and promoters amid the financial uncertainty of the music industry as a result of the pandemic.

Taylor Momsen, 27, has long spoken of her love for Soundgarden and Chris Cornell, admitting in an interview with Offstage With DWP last month that she has “based her whole career and identity” off the Seattle grunge rockers.

“Their level of artistry and songwriting and musicianship is so above what I can even comprehend,” she began. “It’s so intricate, it’s so detailed, it’s so good and it’s so smart that it takes a minute to understand Soundgarden. They’re catchy, and everyone’s heart the hits, but when you really investigate Soundgarden and get into it, it’s like a religion — it’s so in-depth and it’s just superior to so much music that’s out there.”

“I’ve based my whole career and identity off of The Beatles and Soundgarden. They’re two bands that I put next to each other, and I know that might sound crazy to some people,” Momsen continued.

“But they’re so important. There are very few bands, I think, that needed to exist, and Soundgarden is one of those bands that there’d be a hole in the music world without their records.”

The former actress has also previously spoken out about her devastation over Cornell’s death in a previous interview with radio station Lazer 103.3, particularly as The Pretty Reckless were the opening act for Soundgarden during their 2017 tour.

“[Chris’ passing] hit me extraordinarily hard. Getting that tour, I’m such a massive Soundgarden fan, that was the highest of the highs for all of us. And it obviously ended not ideally. I had to take a step back and we cancelled touring. I wasn’t in a good place to be public, so I went home to kind of reflect on what had happened and try to process.

Chris Cornell died at the age of 52 after the legendary musician was found dead in a hotel room on May 18, 2017.

Check out Taylor Momsen’s cover of ‘The Keeper’: