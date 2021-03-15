In a recent interview with Loudwire Nights The Pretty Reckless frontwoman, Taylor Momsen has expressed her thoughts on music collaborations.

Despite the band’s latest album Death By Rock & Roll featuring an all-star lineup of featured musicians including Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Tom Morello, according to Loudwire, they weren’t planned.

Momsen said, “I didn’t go into this record with the intention of featuring anyone. I never do, that’s not how I think, that’s not how I write songs. Collaborations, I think, especially now in today’s paradigm, can be very overdone. They can be used more so as like a marketing tool more than like, an actual artistic collaboration. And that’s something that I don’t personally love, by any means.”

She added, “For me, the songs come first. That’s the core of it, that’s the whole thing. The song dictates where it should go and who should be a part of it, and who can elevate the song to the highest level possible.”

Earlier this year we had the pleasure of chatting to Momsen on the band’s new album, Death By Rock & Roll. On the album’s release, Momsen said that it felt “bizarre” to put the album out during a pandemic.

“I mean I don’t know how else to put it. We’re all living in such unparalleled circumstances right now and it’s very strange. It’s a very strange world we’re living in but I think that in lieu of our normal sense of normalcy or whatever you want to call it, you know, concerts to being able to go to restaurants, I think that people can use music more now than ever.”

She continued, “I think that music really has a healing quality to it, a healing power that certainly saved my life time and time again. So in one way, it actually feels very fitting to put this album out at a time that people can’t leave the house.”

Watch Taylor Momsen in ’25’ by The Pretty Reckless.