Taylor Swift is no stranger to the seemingly never-ending battle that is an artist’s music ownership.

With Swift herself recently having come on top as a winner in a battle against Scooter Braun, she knows firsthand how tough it can be.

Back in March, Anita Baker took to social media to announce that she would begin fighting to become the owner of her album masters, as reported by NME.

She wrote, “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer “Own”, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.”

Following Baker’s initial tweet, she then went on to praise Swift for fighting the “good fight”, as over the past year or so Swift has re-recorded her albums, her way.

Baker wrote, “Her creations bought & sold Again & Again, wouldnt even let her do *A Buy Out*…Taylor Swift *re-recording, her Catalog/Taylor’s Version. The GoodFight Go… Gurrrrl…”

The ‘Blank Space’ singer graciously wrote back to Baker, giving thanks and also expressing that she appreciates the support.

She wrote, “I’m cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you.”

Fast forwarding a few months on from March, Baker has proudly announced that she is now in control and is the owner of the masters which include her albums like Rapture, Giving You The Best That I Got and The Songstress.

Swift gave her congratulations to Baker on Twitter, where she wrote, “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!”

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1434358271004094466