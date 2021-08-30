Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind fellow pop princess Halsey following the release of their new album.

Amid the release of the 26-year-old’s fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Swift took to Twitter to gush over the new tunes, which explore Halsey’s journey through pregnancy and motherhood.

“I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks,” Swift tweeted.

“Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!!”

Halsey soon responded to the ‘Willow’ singer, tweeting: “Thank you T … means so so much.”

I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!! https://t.co/ZZXXLuh1D7 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2021 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It’s not the first time Halsey and Taylor have publicly praised one another. Halsey recently gave Swift a shout out for making “people happy” with the surprise release of her album, Evermore.

“I just love @taylorswift13 for committing to bringing so much magic to a time in which she knows so many of her fans may be suffering,” Halsey tweeted at the time.

“This is the least profitable era of music we’ve lived to see and she’s working very hard because it makes people happy. That’s really somethin’.”

Swift replied using a GIF of Will Ferrell in the film Get Hard crying while attempting to drink red wine, adding, “Me reading this tweet, ilysm.”

Halsey responded, saying, “ily more! Someone had to say it !!!!!”

More recently, Halsey spoke out about their journey to motherhood, saying they felt at times that they were being treated “like a teen mum”.

“I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” Halsey said during an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1.

“And I got treated like a teen mum a lot of the time.”

“Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this.’ And it triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger.

Halsey continued, “It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?”

“Where people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married and you’re this.’ And it triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger.

Halsey continued, “It triggered a lot of old feelings of shame in me where I was like, how can you have an opinion, that kind of opinion on me making this decision?”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘The Tradition’ by Halsey: