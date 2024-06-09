Another day, another viral moment at a Taylor Swift concert.

During one of her latest ‘Eras Tour’ stops at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday, June 7th, the pop superstar stopped in the middle of a song after noticing a fan who was in distress.

In the viral video that’s been flying around social media all weekend, Swift can be seen requesting assistance for the distressed fan.

“We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me,” Swift sang while playing her guitar and keeping her eyes locked on the fan. “Just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is.”

Swift continued playing her guitar while motioning over to the person in need of help.

“I’m just gonna keep playing ’til somebody helps them, then I’m gonna keep singing the song,” the singer-songwriter continued. “I don’t think anybody’s gotten to them yet, and they’re gonna.

“Because we’re not gonna keep singing, we’re just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when. I can do this all night.”

The distressed fan thankfully got the support they needed, and Swift received word that they were fine. “You’re good? Awesome!” she said, before seamlessly returning to singing “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”.

It’s not the only notable moment to occur at a recent Swift concert. An incident at one of her Paris dates sparked a wave of concern and criticism online after a baby was photographed in the concert pit.

The images circulating on social media showed the baby lying on the ground surrounded by beer cups, bags of concert merchandise, and a sea of adults. This unusual sight at such a large-scale event inevitably led to a significant outcry from the online community, with many questioning the safety and appropriateness of bringing such a young child into an area known for its dense crowds and high energy.

In other Swift news, the pop superstar recently opened up about the deeper meanings and personal inspirations behind her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.