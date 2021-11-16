Taylor Swift stopped time on Saturday Night Live this week with the live television debut of her extended version of ‘All Too Well’ and she’s just released the live recording of her performance at the AMC 13 Lincoln Square Manhattan for listeners to enjoy.

In a tweet, Swift said that the the live version was the first ever performance of her song, performed in front of an audience of 400 fans. “We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together,” the singer wrote on Twitter. The recording is taken from last week’s premiere of the short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien for the single at the AMC 13 Lincoln Square Manhattan. Taylor Swift wrote and directed the short film.

The first ever performance of All Too Well (10 min version) was at the AMC 13 theater in front of 400 fans. We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together 🥲 It’s available here https://t.co/H55gVedcRh pic.twitter.com/ntDSDI9tYV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 15, 2021

The 30-track Red (Taylor’s Version) made a big splash with its launch last week, topping the charts with the biggest first-day streams by a female artist ever on Spotify with 90.8 million global streams. This record broke Taylor’s own Spotify record with 2020’s Folklore, which saw a whopping 80.6 million streams in its first day.

In addition, with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift became the most streamed female in a single day in the entire history of Spotify last Friday, with over 122.9 million streams, approximately three-quarters coming from the new album. Currently, Swift has over 47 million monthly streamers on the music streaming app.

Swift began rerecording her songs last year after her early music was sold twice without her consent: first to talent manager Scooter Braun, then to Shamrock Capital Advisors in Los Angeles. Since its debut, Red (Taylor’s Version) has managed to overporter the original album on both streaming services and on social media.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I know this will dimish the value of my old masters, but I hope you will understand that this is my only way of regaining the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums and also allowing my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter,” Swift wrote to the investment firm last October on her decision to rerecord.

Check out Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film here:

We’ll be following the news of ‘All Too Well’ and Red (Taylor’s Version) closely, and will keep you up-to-date as the story unfolds. Hit up our Pop Observer newsletter to stay in the conversation.