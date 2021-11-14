Taylor Swift has made history after Spotify announced that she broke not one but two records with the release of her re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red.

Spotify confirmed the news that Red (Taylor’s Version) had achieved the impressive accolade in a post today on their official Twitter page.

“On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote.

“We’ll remember this day in history all too well. Congratulations @taylorswift13.”

We’ll remember this day in history all too well. Congratulations @taylorswift13 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rwm7iwLldx — Spotify (@Spotify) November 13, 2021

Red (Taylor’s Version) marks the second re-record album from her series of six. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) arrived back in April, and claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The reworked version of Red includes 30 songs, featuring nine bonus tracks with collaborations with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton.

The re-recorded 30-track version also features nine bonus tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. Swift additionally shared that the album will be coming in vinyl in her first-ever TikTok post.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” Swift wrote upon announcing Red (Taylor’s Version). “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.

“Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

On Friday, Swift also released All Too Well, a short film based on her song of the same name, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

For more on this topic, follow our Pop Observer.

Check out ‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift: