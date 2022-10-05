Are you ready for another Midnights track title reveal from Taylor Swift? I’m sure you are.

The pop star continued her TikTok video countdown, Midnights Mayhem with Me, by revealing a seventh track title to be ‘Bejeweled’. That means fans are left with just six track titles to discover as the release of Midnights later this month.

‘Bejeweled’ follows ‘Anti-Hero’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Midnight Rain’, ‘Question…?’, ‘Vigilante Shit’, and ‘Mastermind’ in being unveiled as title tracks from the forthcoming album.

While Swift was quiet in discussing the meaning behind ‘Bejeweled’, she was much more forward regarding the preceding track.

“Track three, ‘Anti-Hero’, is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” she shared earlier this week. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized. Not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person — don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to.

“But this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself; we all hate things about ourselves.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” Swift added about the sixth track. “I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

As well as track titles, Swift has also teased the return of frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and shared the artwork for vinyl pressings of Midnights.

Midnights is scheduled for release on Friday, October 21st (pre-order here). Described by Swift as “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” the singer-songwriter first announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It’s the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2020’s double release of evermore and folklore.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.