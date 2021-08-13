Lorde has hit back at claims she is a part of producer Jack Antonoff’s “stable” of collaborators, labelling them “insulting” and “sexist”.

In an interview with The New York Times, Lorde set the record straight about the role Antonoff played in the creation of her upcoming album Solar Power.

“I haven’t made Jack Antonoff’s record, I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting,” she said.

Lorde continued on to explain the dynamics of her creative partnership with Antonoff, who has also collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo and Carly Ray Jepsen.

“I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like, and I beat them out of the work that we do together,” she said.

“I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we’re doing up a house together and he’s like, ‘Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!’ And I’m like, ‘Great—one per room.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, she shut down persistent rumours that she has also had a romantic relationship with Antonoff, saying that she doesn’t blame fans for not understanding their connection.

“No one who’s in a job that isn’t my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack,” she said.

“He’s like a partner to me… we’re in a relationship. It’s not a romantic relationship, but we’ve been in it for seven years, and it’s a really unique thing, so I don’t begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it.”

Check out Lorde performing ‘Solar Power’ with Jack Antonoff: