Taylor Swift has finally spoken out on Ticketmaster’s use of its monopoly power to abuse ticket pricing and addresses fans directly.

Taylor Swift is now addressing fans after Ticketmaster’s absolute gouging of ticket prices for her upcoming Eras tour. The Evermore artist had this to say to fans, who have been eagerly awaiting her response to the price gouging they’ve experienced at the hands of Ticketmaster’s monopoly power:

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.

There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.

And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

It has since been reported that Ticketmaster’s monopoly powers are being investigated by the Department of Justice following the handling of Swift’s Eras tour.

