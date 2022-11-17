Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public ticket on-sale for the upcoming Taylor Swift tour, and there can’t have been many messier ticket rollouts than this one.

The general ticket sale was due to take place today, Friday, November 18th. As per Variety, Ticketmaster cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” as the primary reasons for the cancellation of the general ticket sale.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has been cancelled,” the company simply posted on social media. No rescheduled date has yet been given for the general sale.

The Ticketmaster cancellation comes after a truly chaotic week for ‘The Eras Tour’. The pre-sale caused the company’s website to crash due to unprecedented fan demand. Fans then took to social media to reveal that some tickets were going for thousands of dollars. Other fans had to wait in the pre-sale queue for more than two hours to even be in with a chance of getting tickets.

According to a source close to the situation (as reported by Variety), the tickets originally meant to go out in today’s general sale may potentially instead end up going to those who experienced issues earlier in the week.

While Taylor Swift herself hasn’t commented on the ticketing fiasco yet, Ticketmaster has found itself under intense scrutiny over the debacle.

The fact that the company doesn’t have a clear competitor has been questioned, particularly after Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation over a decade ago. Now US lawmakers are opening a consumer protection investigation into the Swift incident.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Despite Ticketmaster causing chaos, ‘The Eras Tour’ is likely to set ticket sales records next year. Swift has confirmed some massive names as her support acts, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, and Haim.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.