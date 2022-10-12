Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath.

With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.

“I am such a massive fan,” she said about her collaborator. Of the track, she explained that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time that they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realise someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”

As Swift added, it’s like pondering “’is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

‘Lavender Haze’ is only the third track from Midnights the singer-songwriter has discussed in depth, revealing that she happened upon the phrase while watching Mad Men.

“I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the fifties where they would just describe being in love,” she explained. “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, you were in that all-encompassing love glow… and I thought that was really beautiful.

Apart from ‘Snow on the Beach’ and ‘Lavender Haze’, the only other track Swift has provided details about is ‘Anti-Hero’, claiming that it’s one of her “favourite songs” she’s “ever written.”

Midnights is scheduled for release on Friday, October 21st (pre-order here). Described by Swift as “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” the singer-songwriter first announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It’s the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2020’s double release of evermore and folklore.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN