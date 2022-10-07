Another day, another Midnights track title reveal. Taylor Swift has revealed ‘Lavender Haze’, as her upcoming album grows ever closer.

‘Lavender Haze’ is only the second track the singer-songwriter has discussed in depth, revealing that she happened upon the phrase while watching Mad Men.

“I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the fifties where they would just describe being in love,” she explained. “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, you were in that all-encompassing love glow… and I thought that was really beautiful.

“And I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures.’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

She added: “Like my relationship for six years: we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

‘Lavender Haze’ follows ‘Karma’, ‘Bejeweled’ , ‘Anti-Hero’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Midnight Rain’, ‘Question…?’, ‘Vigilante Shit’, and ‘Mastermind’ in being unveiled as title tracks from Midnights.

Apart from today’s reveal, the only other track Swift has provided details about is ‘Anti-Hero’, claiming that it’s one of her “favourite songs” she’s “ever written.”

As well as track titles, Swift has also recently teased the return of frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and shared the artwork for vinyl pressings of Midnights.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Midnights is scheduled for release on Friday, October 21st (pre-order here). Described by Swift as “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” the singer-songwriter first announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It’s the eagerly-awaited follow-up to 2020’s double release of evermore and folklore.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.