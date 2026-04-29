Taylor Swift says her songwriting was “most intensely” impacted by emo bands like Dashboard Confessional and Fall Out Boy.

In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine discussing her songwriting inspiration and processes, the US pop superstar singled out her love of emo music.

“I was the most intensely impacted by emo music. Dashboard Confessional, Chris Carrabba; Fall Out Boy, Pete Wentz’s lyrics,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardconfessional)

“How they take a common phrase and then they just twist the knife of it, right? Like ‘I’m just a notch in your bedpost, but you’re just a line in a song’. ‘Drop a heart, break a name’. It’s ‘drop a name, break a heart’, but they switched it. I would read the lyrics to those songs.

“Or the specificity of ‘Hands Down’ by Dashboard Confessional, where I’d be reading those lyrics and I’d just finish reading a line, and just go, ‘Oh my God.'”

Soon after the interview dropped, Carrabba took to Instagram to praise Swift.

“@taylorswift has been so kind to me over the years,” he wrote.

“To hear her express how my songs affected her was a lovely surprise. Everything is connected. I feel fortunate to be a link in the chain.”