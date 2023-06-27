Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or are simple extremely contrarian, you’ll be aware that Taylor Swift just announced a huge tour of Australia.

The Eras Tour is heading Down Under in February of next year, taking in stops in (only) Melbourne and Sydney. The pop superstar will perform two shows at the MCG, followed by three shows at Accor Stadium (see full dates below).

For eager fans, tickets are just about to go on sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30th. The Frontier Touring pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 28th at 10am Sydney and 2pm Melbourne. It runs for 24 hours or until allocation is exhausted.

Probably more than any tour ever, the pre-sale will be crucial to secure a ticket to see Swift in action. That’s why the official Ticketek Australia Twitter account posted some handy tips to get ahead of all of the other Swifties in the pre-sale queue.

Ticketek recommends signing into your Ticketek account (or signing up for one if you don’t already have one) very early indeed. According to Ticketek, you should have your Frontier pre-sale code ready and be entering the Ticketek Lounge at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

So if you’re chasing a Sydney ticket, you should be ready and waiting by 9:45am; for Melbourne, you should be ready to pounce by 1:45pm.

It’s important to STAY on the page and DON’T refresh the browser. “The page refreshes itself frequently to let more fans through to purchase. Sit tight, your turn is coming,” Ticketek claims. And once you make it through, keep a close eye on the timer and complete your purchase within the time frame.

It should be noted that Ticketek is the ONLY authorised seller of Taylor Swift Australian tour tickets. Perhaps the best advice for getting a ticket is the simplest – “BREATHE.”

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Australia

With special guest Sabrina Carpenter

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

February 16th

MCG, Melbourne, VIC

February 17th

MCG, Melbourne, VIC

February 23rd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

February 24th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

February 25th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW