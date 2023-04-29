It’s been notoriously difficult for Taylor Swift fans to get tickets to her Eras Tour, and it could be set to be even more challenging for Australian Swifties.

As the Courier Mail reports, music industry insiders believe that the pop superstar’s trip Down Under will only consist of a very short run of tour dates early next year.

According to these insiders, Swift may only play the two biggest cities – Sydney and Melbourne – before hopping over to New Zealand (presumably for one stop in Auckland).

That would mean that a Swift fan in, say, Brisbane, faces an almighty mission to see their idol perform live. As for Perth Swifties, maybe the next tour will be the one for you?

Of course, the dates for the Aussie leg of The Eras Tour haven’t yet been confirmed, although it’s believed that Swift will perform at Melbourne’s MCG and Sydney’s Accor Stadium, arena’s befitting her supersized show.

“Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is a 3-hour career-spanning victory lap,” Rolling Stone hailed last month, while The Guardian gave it a glowing five-star review, noting the “extravagant staging” and “fan-pleasing 44-song set.”

So competition for what’s likely to be a short Aussie tour will be fierce. There’s currently a waitlist on the Ticketek website for fans to join, but it’s not certain when tickets will officially go on sale.

In other Swift news, her tender duet with The National just dropped yesterday. Titled “The Alcott”, the track features on the indie rock outfit’s newly released album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

“The Alcott” sees The National’s Matt Berninger and Swift duetting delicately, but it was Berninger’s bandmate Aaron Dessner who first connected the pair (Dessner famously worked with Swift on Folklore and Evermore).

Swift isn’t the only big name to feature on The National’s new album, with Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers also lending their talent to several tracks.

