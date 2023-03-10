Think you know Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’, well, all too well? Think again.

Deciding that the pertinent thing to do to do a 10-minute song is expand it into 10 weeks, Stanford University is now offering a genuine class on Swift’s beloved anthem.

As per Rolling Stone, ‘All Too Well (Ten Week Version)’, promises “an in-depth analysis” of the song. Each weekly class will last 50 minutes, be held in the Winer 2023 quarter, and is part of Stanford’s ‘Italic 99’ courses, which offer “students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program.”

And here was the silly New Yorker questioning if the humanities were dead, or, at least, dying – with courses on contemporary pop breakup songs now being offered at one of the U.S.’s most revered higher education institutions, surely the humanities are more alive than ever? Right?

Of course, Stanford isn’t the first university to offer classes on T-Swift. In 2022, NYU offered students enrolled at its Clive Davis Institute a tailored (sorry) Taylor Swift class taught by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos.

The University of Texas in Austin also reportedly offers a class on ‘The Taylor Swift Songbook’, so there are study options out there for Swifties.

Other music artists haven’t been left behind by universities. Montreal’s Concordia University announced it was offering Canada’s first university course devoted to Kanye West. Taught by professor Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman (also an MC), “Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design”, the course was about to discuss “Ye’s art, design, music, celebrity and cultural impacts in the age of information.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Harry Styles also recently got his own devoted university course: titled “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture”, the course is scheduled to be held at Texas State University next year.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.