Taylor Swift is coming to cinemas next month.

The pop icon is set to return to cinemas with a mysterious theatrical event connected to her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, according to multiple sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

The secretive project will coincide with the release of Swift’s new studio album, which drops on Friday, October 3rd. Sources indicate the theatrical event will also arrive that same weekend, though specific details about the content remain deliberately obscured.

The nature of the theatrical experience is currently unknown, with even the director’s identity kept under wraps. Swift herself could potentially helm the project, following her directorial work on Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary for Disney+ in 2020. Sam Wrench previously directed 2023’s The Eras Tour film.

Swift’s previous cinematic venture proved remarkably successful, with The Eras Tour film becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning £261.6 million globally. The superstar financed the £15 million project independently, circumventing traditional Hollywood studios and partnering directly with AMC Theatres.

This forthcoming theatrical event would cap an eventful 2025 for Swift.

In May, she announced the long-awaited purchase of her first six album masters, resolving one of the music industry’s most publicised disputes. The conflict began in 2019 when music executive Scooter Braun acquired the masters through his purchase of Big Machine Records. Braun subsequently sold Swift’s catalogue to Shamrock Capital the following year, with Swift eventually securing a deal with Shamrock.

Swift confirmed The Life of a Showgirl was imminent during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast last month. She and Travis Kelce also recently revealed their engagement, adding another significant milestone to her remarkable year.

When asked what’s the album about, Swift responded: “It’s everything behind the curtain.”

“I wanted the album to feel the way my life felt. Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons. I wanted to do an album that was so focused on theme and quality,” she added.