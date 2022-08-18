Pop icon Taylor Swift very nearly had a cameo role in the Twilight saga, according to the director of 2009’s New Moon.

In a recent interview for Twilight star Ashley Greene’s The Twilight Effect podcast, Chris Weitz revealed that Taylor was a huge fan of the franchise and had asked to be an extra in the movie – and Weitz shockingly declined as her appearance would have been too distracting.

“The craziest one of all those was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, right?” he began.

“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard.”

Her agent told him: “‘She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.’”

Weitz added, “The hardest thing for me was to be like, ‘The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.”

Looking back on the decision, Weitz said he now “kicks himself” for losing the opportunity to chill out with one of the world’s biggest music icons.

“I kick myself for it too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.'”

He added: “She must’ve just been like, ‘Who is this jerk who would say no?’ But sometimes, you make decisions and you go, ‘This is for the best of the film.’”

“It’s kind of funny that I was saying for this movie, which is about a girl who doesn’t know whether she should love a vampire or a werewolf and this family of, like, undead, and I was like, ‘Oh, that would really throw from the realism of the movie.'”

