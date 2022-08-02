Ted Nugent has a new bone to pick, and this time it’s with Taylor Swift.

In the latest edition of The Nightly Nuge, Nugent blasted Taylor over her “hypocrisy” after she topped the list of celebs whose private jets produced the highest amount of carbon dioxide this year.

Following the report by U.K.-based sustainability marketing firm Yard, the ‘Trouble’ singer’s reps slammed down the report, saying in a statement: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Despite this, Nugent went in on the pop star, saying “You can identify the insanity of the liberals who support the Green New Deal but pollute more in a single private jet flight than the average thousand American household.

“I’ve got a hell of a carbon footprint because I fly private every night too,” Ted admitted.

“But the thing is I’m flying over Texas every night where we have more energy reserves than all of Saudi Arabia and Africa combined.

“[World Economic Forum founder] Klaus Schwab and the World Economic punks, as they’re going into their limousines and their private jets and they’ve got drivers and they’ve got Mercedeses and they’ve got the Rolls-Royces, they’re gonna tell us we can’t own a pick-up truck. The hypocrisy is toxic.

The entire drama started after a Florida teenager went viral after starting a Twitter account that tracks the flight paths of celebs like Drake, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk and their private jets.

The account, started by 19-year-old college student Jack Sweeney, has racked up so much popularity that he was contacted by Elon Musk who requested that he remove it.

“Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” Musk, wrote in a direct message to Sweeney. “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

Musk even offered Sweeney a monetary incentive to take the Twitter account down, but Sweeney tried to swing a better deal.

“I was just about to go to sleep actually, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh Elon just messaged me to take down my account’,” he said.

“It was insane,” the teenager told The Guardian.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.