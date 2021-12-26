Fitness company Peloton have announced that they are teaming up with Taylor Swift for on-demand exercise classes including cycling, yoga and HIIT.

The collab will see the 32 year old’s music used in a number of classes which launch today. Unfortunately, it won’t be Taylor herself directing the classes.

“Some guessed it. Even more hoped for it. Taylor Swift‘s music. Now on Peloton. Experience class after class, song after song of Red (Taylor’s Version) in one of the most anticipated Artist Series we’ve ever made. All of the heartbreak. All of the hope. All of the classes, Red (Taylor’s Version),” Peloton wrote on Instagram.

Before today, Swift’s music briefly appeared on the fitness platform, but it was quickly removed when a copyright lawsuit was filed against Peloton. Forbes reports that Peloton were hit with a $300 million lawsuit for including music by Taylor Swift, Adele and Rihanna without the correct rights.

Swift is the latest artists in a line of successful musicians who teamed up with the brand. She joins Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, and the Spice Girls.

Swift was recently hit with a lawsuit herself from songwriters who claim that the singer copied their lyrics in her 2014 hit single ‘Shake It Off.’

Swift is being sued by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claimed that the track stole lines from their 2001 song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’, which was performed by the girl group 3LW.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The lyrics in question from ‘Shake It Off,’ are: “the players gonna play, play, play, play, play, and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

Meanwhile, in ‘Playas Gon’ Play,’ written by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, it includes the phrases “players, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.” The duo are now seeking unspecified damages.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift: