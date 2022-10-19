Taylor Swift’s new album has experienced several leaks online, with many clips floating around getting scrubbed from the internet.

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights has just leaked online. Several low-quality rips were shared on Twitter before being taken down. A higher-quality leak then surfaced online, and fans were quick to give their opinions.

One fan said, “I honestly didn’t expect her at all to continue with Folklore/Evermore”. Another commented on the Lana Del Rey feature being limited to backup vocals saying “I really don’t like how males can sing whole verses in Taylor songs and Haim and Lana had backing vocals”.

Positive comments are also present, with a fan stating “it’s the baby of Lover, reputation, 1989 and a tiny bit of evermore. Pop for sure.”

Another fan said, “while I’d didn’t think she’d be in full folklore mode forget, I was hoping for the more mature sound to be the main with the pop secondary”.

"it's the baby of Lover, Reputation, 1989 and a tiny bit of Evermore. Pop for sure"

Taylor Swift also recently spoke on the inspiration for her track ‘Lavender Haze’, which will feature on her upcoming album Midnight.

“I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the fifties where they would just describe being in love,” she explained. “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, you were in that all-encompassing love glow… and I thought that was really beautiful.”

“And I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures.’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

She added: “Like my relationship for six years: we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”