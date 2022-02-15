It’s a little short of a fortnight since Ted Nugent waged war on Neil Young for removing his catalogue from Spotify. Now, the controversial musician and activist has a whole new set of insults for Young, dubbing him a “stoner birdbrain punk”.

In January, Neil Young penned a letter on his website telling Spotify they would have to pick between having his music, or Joe Rogan’s podcast, after the latter shared misinformation about COVID in a recent episode. He removed his music from the platform shortly after.

Nugent attacked Young for removing his music, calling the Grammy award-winning musician “out of his mind”.

“When you do that much mind-destroying chemicals upon yourself, your brain is burnt and you struggle to find logic, truth and common sense. Neil Young has no common sense. He’s out of his mind. And all you can do is pray for him and ignore his stupidity. That’s what I do,” Nugent said at the time.

Now, Nugent has some more vicious insults aimed at Young in regards to removing his music catalogue from Spotify which he shared during his The Nightly Nuge podcast on Friday.

“Well, Neil Young, God bless him. I’m sure that there’s many people that appreciate Neil Young’s creativity and his talents and his creation of wonderful music for those people who love that kind of music. I’m not a big fan. I happen to know that he’s got a lot of soul… But now that I’ve praised him for all the positives, the guy is a complete punk,” he said.

Nugent didn’t stop there, adding: “If you’ve done that much mind-altering chemicals throughout your life, then you can proudly claim in one moment that you should be rocking in the free world but then in the next moment witness all the evidence supporting everything that Joe Rogan’s been saying, that I’ve been saying, the truth, logic, common sense, the indisputable evidence to support it, and then claim that we’re guilty of misinformation when actually the stoner birdbrain punk, he delivers misinformation.”

Nugent tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, after publicly sharing that he wouldn’t be getting the Coronavirus vaccine. Has been very vocal about his anti-vaxx stance.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.t