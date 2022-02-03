Controversial musician and activist Ted Nugent has taken aim at Neil Young for removing his music from Spotify over a podcast by Joe Rogan.

Last week, Young penned an open letter to Spotify, in which he says the streaming service “can have (Joe) Rogan or Young. Not both”.

Last week, Neil Young penned a letter on his website telling Spotify they would have to pick between having his music, or Joe Rogan’s podcast, after the latter shared misinformation about COVID in a recent episode. He called The Joe Rogan Experience episode a “very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about Covid”.

Shortly after, the ‘Old Man’ singer removed his catalogue from the streaming platform. Since then, a number of additional artists have pulled their music off Spotify.

In a recent interview with Kristi Leigh, Nugent weighed in on the matter.

“I hope he’s healthy and happy, but I think his brain is so burnt, he doesn’t know what happy is anymore. If he is ‘rockin’ in the free world,’ then he wants to censor somebody who’s bringing information from world-renowned virologists and epidemiologists and calling that misinformation, but he’s gonna quote Joe Biden as the decree of… Are you kidding me?

“When you do that much mind-destroying chemicals upon yourself, your brain is burnt and you struggle to find logic, truth and common sense. Neil Young has no common sense. He’s out of his mind. And all you can do is pray for him and ignore his stupidity. That’s what I do,” Nugent said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Nugent tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, after publicly sharing that he wouldn’t be getting the Coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m sorry. I ain’t taking no vaccine. You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I’ll do if you come at me with a needle. ‘Hi, I’m from the government. This needle is good for you.’ Fuck you!” He said at the time.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.