Conservative rocker Ted Nugent has claimed he once told Jimi Hendrix and Bon Scott they were going to die thanks to their drug and alcohol abuse.

In a new interview with David Nino Rodriguez, Ted Nugent discussed his strong stance against drugs and alcohol while recalling his prophetic warning to the late rock legends.

“Hallelujah! I’m 72.7 sober,” Nugent told the host who had said he had recently gotten sober.

“No drugs, no alcohol, no tobacco, and no stupid food. Well not ‘no stupid food’ because when I was graduating from the anti-education system in 1967.”

Speaking of his reasons for going against drugs and alcohol throughout his career, Nugent added: “I’m a defiant son of a bitch. If you propose something to me that my brain says is stupid, I’m gonna just tell you, ‘No way, dirtbag!’ By the way, the people who offered me drugs and alcohol.

“There was spittle in the corner of their mouths, they had boogers coming out of their nose, they couldn’t form a sentence, they forgot this incredible soulful Motown arrangement to the songs…

“And I’m going, ‘Wait a minute, you want me to partake in a process and an indulgence that reduces your level of awareness, causes you to stumble, drool, throw up and die?’

Nugent continued: “I told Jimi Hendrix he was going to die, I told John Belushi was going to die, I told Keith Moon he was going to die, I told Bon Scott he was going to die! I mean, come on guys, are you kidding me?

“You’re stumbling and bumping in, and you don’t even finish the damn song on stage you’re so wrecked! So luckily, as a bowhunter, I so valued what my dad taught me about stealth and responsible behaviour, not just literally but figuratively.

“A conscientious step in life will be rewarded with a close encounter with a deer or picking up on the jam session with B.B. King or Chuck Berry. But if you’re drunk or stoned, your radar goes down.

“Can you imagine getting in the ring and being the best that you can be if you’re drunk or stoned? You’re done. You’re gonna get your ass kicked!”

Check out Ted Nugent speaking to David Nino Rodriguez: