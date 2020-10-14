Conservative rocker and trophy hunting miscreant Ted Nugent has shared a few choice words about Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee.

Nugent recently sat down for an interview with Blunt Force Truth, where he unpacked his recent appearance on Sammy Hagard of Van Halen’s Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.

The rocker delved into the filming process, revealing that the shows producers initially wouldn’t allow Hagar to come near Nugent.

“Sammy Hagar just came out, and [we shot footage for] his Rock & Roll Road Trip on AXS TV,” he recalled.

“The producers wouldn’t let him near me, even though he and I go way back; we’re dear friends. They thought I was dangerous, that I’d come out with a machine gun or I’d slaughter an innocent fawn on television. ‘This is stupidity!’.”

Nugent went on to express his contempt that the producers were afraid of him, but allowed Hagar to film a show with Tommy Lee without qualms.

“I said, ‘So your producers were afraid of me, but they did a show with Tommy Lee, who’s a convicted felon, domestic violence heroin addict.’ They’re okay with this guy, but not with the Ted Nugent ‘Kamp For Kids’ charity, teaching kids to be clean and sober,” he continued. “I said, ‘Sammy, coldcock those sons of bitches and get out and let’s do the show.’ So, finally, they dangerously acquiesced, and we did the number one Sammy Hagar Rock & Roll Road Trip show.”

Check out Ted Nugent on Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar

In other news, Sammy Hagar recently revealed that he and fellow bandmate, the late Eddie Van Halen, secretely made amends earlier this year.

Hagar wrote to The Howard Stern Show, where he shared that the pair — who had a long history of feuding — had rekindled their relationship earlier this year.

“Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year,” Hagar wrote. “We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, etc., and we both knew that wasn’t gonna happen. But he also didn’t want anyone to know about his health.”