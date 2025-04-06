Due to demand, third and final arena shows have been added in Sydney and Melbourne for chart-topping Grammy-nominee Teddy Swims, who returns to Australia and New Zealand this October with his ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour’.

The tour now spans 12 arena dates across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

In Sydney, fans have scored a third night at Qudos Bank Arena, with the new show set for Thursday, October 16th. His earlier gigs on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th are sold out.

Melbourne fans also get a bonus round, with Swims locked in for Wednesday, October 222nd at Rod Laver Arena. His shows on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th are fully booked.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Thursday, April 10th at 3pm local time. Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Wednesday, April 9th at 2pm. Full details at frontiertouring.com/teddyswims.

Shows at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Saturday, October 18th) and Perth’s RAC Arena (Wednesday, October 29th) are also sold out.

Swims is on a roll. He just wrapped a massive UK and European tour, followed by appearances at festivals in Colombia and Brazil. His album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) recently topped the ARIA chart and debuted at No. 4 in New Zealand.

Teddy Swims 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

NEW SHOWS: FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday, April 9th (2pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

General tickets on sale Thursday, April 10th (3pm local time)

Tuesday, October 7th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, October 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday, October 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, October 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Thursday, October 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW!

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, October 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Sunday, October 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

NEW SHOW!

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, October 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Friday, October 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Monday, October 27th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 29th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

SOLD OUT