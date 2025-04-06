Due to demand, third and final arena shows have been added in Sydney and Melbourne for chart-topping Grammy-nominee Teddy Swims, who returns to Australia and New Zealand this October with his ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour’.
The tour now spans 12 arena dates across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
In Sydney, fans have scored a third night at Qudos Bank Arena, with the new show set for Thursday, October 16th. His earlier gigs on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th are sold out.
Melbourne fans also get a bonus round, with Swims locked in for Wednesday, October 222nd at Rod Laver Arena. His shows on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th are fully booked.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale Thursday, April 10th at 3pm local time. Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Wednesday, April 9th at 2pm. Full details at frontiertouring.com/teddyswims.
Shows at Brisbane Entertainment Centre (Saturday, October 18th) and Perth’s RAC Arena (Wednesday, October 29th) are also sold out.
Swims is on a roll. He just wrapped a massive UK and European tour, followed by appearances at festivals in Colombia and Brazil. His album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) recently topped the ARIA chart and debuted at No. 4 in New Zealand.
Teddy Swims 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
NEW SHOWS: FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday, April 9th (2pm local time)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
General tickets on sale Thursday, April 10th (3pm local time)
Tuesday, October 7th
Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday, October 9th
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz
Tuesday, October 14th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Wednesday, October 15th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Thursday, October 16th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW!
ticketek.com.au
Saturday, October 18th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Sunday, October 19th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday, October 22nd
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW!
ticketek.com.au
Thursday, October 23rd
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Friday, October 24th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Monday, October 27th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA
ticketek.com.au
Wednesday, October 29th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
SOLD OUT