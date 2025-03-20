Teddy Swims fans weren’t messing around.

After pre-sale tickets for his ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour were snapped up in record time, the bearded powerhouse has responded in the only way that makes sense – by adding two extra shows to his already stacked Australian and New Zealand run.

Now, Sydney gets a second round at Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, October 15th, while Melbourne fans can catch another Rod Laver Arena show on Friday, October 24th.

With tickets vanishing faster than Swims can belt out a heartbreak anthem, these new dates might be the last chance to lock in a spot for one of the most soul-shattering, gut-punching live performances of the year.

Pre-sale tickets for all shows are available now. If you’re not a Frontier Touring member, general tickets go on sale Monday, March 24th.

With over 8.7 billion streams, a Grammy nomination, and one of the most insane live voices in the game, Swims has skyrocketed from viral covers to certified arena-filler. His latest album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), topped the Australian album charts at #1, landed at #4 in New Zealand, and cemented him as one of the most in-demand voices in the world right now.

His breakout hit “Lose Control” is still dominating playlists, and anyone who’s been to a Teddy Swims show knows he delivers the kind of emotional devastation that leaves you needing a minute. Whether it’s belting out heartbreak anthems or taking you straight to church with his soulful rasp, missing this tour is not an option.

If you’ve ever ugly-cried to a Teddy Swims song, now’s your moment.

Teddy Swims 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tuesday, October 7th – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Thursday, October 9th – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tuesday, October 14th – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, October 15th – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW (New Show)

Saturday, October 18th – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, October 23rd – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 24th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (New Show)

Monday, October 27th – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, October 29th – RAC Arena, Perth, WA