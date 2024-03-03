Teddy Swims is making a splash down under once again this July, hitting the biggest venues in Australia and New Zealand.

Fresh off the heels of his wildly successful tour last August and the drop of his debut album I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, the Atlanta-based troubadour is geared up to serenade audiences alongside his band, Freak Freely.

First stop: New Zealand, where Swims will grace the stages of Christchurch, Auckland, and Wellington from July 4th to the 7th. Then, it’s off to Australia for a series of gigs in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, from July 9th to the 19th.

Tickets for Swim’s ‘I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour’ go on sale Friday, March 8th at 1 pm local time. Frontier Members get first dibs with a presale starting Thursday, March 7th at 12 pm local time. Check the website for details here.

The shows follow the wave of success from Swims’ viral hit “Lose Control”, boasting 2.2 billion streams worldwide and reaching #4 on the Billboard Global 200 charts.

“I needed to write about the moment we lost our shot in order to help myself make sense of it all these years later,” reflects Swims of the track.

“Lose Control” has been a sensation Down Under, earning Platinum certification in Australia with over 20 million streams and peaking at #7 on the ARIA single charts. It also dominated the airwaves in New Zealand, securing Platinum status and landing at #4 on the official NZ singles chart.

Swims rose to fame with his YouTube covers, which led to a record deal with Warner Records in 2019. His debut album blends influences from soul to funk, gospel to R&B, resonating with listeners worldwide.

“Now I’m watching people connect with the messages and stories and realising not only are the songs helping me, but they’re also helping them too,” says Swims. “It feels like all that work on the back end, all that internalising, is finally making a difference.”

TEDDY SWIMS

I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

JULY 2024

Presale begins Thursday 7 March (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

General sale begins Friday 8 March (1pm local time)

Thursday 4 July

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.co.nz

Saturday 6 July

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday 7 July

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday 9 July

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 12 July

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 13 July

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 17 July

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

18+

moshtix.com.au

Friday 19 July

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

All Ages

ticketek.com.au