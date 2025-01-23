Two years on from his debut album, US star Teddy Swims has dropped a brand new record.

Following on from his 2023 debut, the Grammy-nominated artist’s new record, I‘ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) includes the lead single, “Bad Dreams,” as well as collaborations with big names like GIVĒON, GloRilla and Muni Long.

“This album is a continuation of Part 1,” Swims said.

“I’ve been evolving, growing, and healing in so many ways since the first one! On the last album, I felt as if it just left you with so much heartbreak and no resolve. Of course, there is still heartbreak on Part 2, but I believe we’ve given just a little more closure this time around!”

Part one of Swims’ debut album dropped in September 2023 following four EP releases between 2021 and 2022, which was a huge success, charting at #4 in Australia and #6 in New Zealand. He later graced local shores in July with a number of headline shows. Check out this Rolling Stone AU/NZ exclusive look at his Sydney performance here.

Swims first rose to fame with his YouTube covers – including Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — which led to a record deal with Warner Records in 2019.

Swims blew up with 2023 single “Lose Control” which earned Platinum certification in Australia, with over 20 million streams and peaked at #7 on the ARIA single charts. It also dominated the airwaves in New Zealand, securing Platinum status and landing at #4 on the official NZ singles chart.

Looking ahead, the Georgia star will head to the 2025 Grammys in Los Angeles next week where he is up for Best New Artist amongst a competitive field that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, RAYE, Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin and Shaboozey.

He’ll then kick off a world tour in Germany the following week, which will include stops at Chile, Argentina and Brazil for Lollapalooza.