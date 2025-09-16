Teddy Swims has added another engagement to his already packed Australian visit.

Announced today, the US singer-songwriter will follow the likes of Chance the Rapper by giving the keynote speech at the SXSW Sydney 2025 Music Conference.

Hosted at Darling Harbour’s ICC Theatre, Lucy Blackiston will hold an in-depth conversation with Swims and his longtime manager Luke Conway to discuss the duo’s creative partnership, Swims’ rise to global success, and how they’ve both stayed true to their roots throughout it all.

“Swims will join Conway to pull back the curtain on one of contemporary music’s most remarkable breakthrough journeys — from posting covers on YouTube to signing major label deals, headlining tours, navigating mental health, and building a career grounded in authenticity and trust,” a press statement reads. “A must-attend for music industry professionals, the session will place their story under the microscope, spotlighting the unique artist–manager bond that has propelled Swims’ rise.”

Swim’s keynote speech will take place ahead of the final show of his three-night run at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, which is part of his massive Australia and New Zealand tour. His ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour’ will also take him to Melbourne, Brisbane, Christchurch, Auckland, and more major cities next month.

Swims is going to very busy indeed while he’s on these shores.

The Grammy-nominated star was recently confirmed as this year’s NRL Grand Final headliner, set to rock the event on October 5th.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

What an honor !! Can’t wait to see you all there soon !! Check out the @nrl at nrl.com/teddyswims,” he captioned the post, accompanied by a video of him holding a footy.

“Teddy Swims is one of the most exciting music talents in the world, making him the perfect performer for the NRL Grand Final day,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said upon the announcement.

“Teddy’s global appeal and connection with young audiences in Australia, the US and around the world, matches our vision to grow Rugby League globally.

“Grand Final day is a special event on the sporting calendar, capturing moments that last forever.”

Find out more about SXSW Sydney 2025 here.