When Pearl Jam loves you, you’re doing something right.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers is that band, and they’re doing a lot right.

The second half of 2024 has been a dream run for Teen Jesus. In the space of several months, the Canberra four-piece embarked on their first U.S. tour, where their debut album is released by Mom + Pop Records; won their first ARIA Award; and played stadiums with Pearl Jam.

After winning the hearts of Eddie Vedder and his bandmates with their brand of joyful, no-nonsense rock, Teen Jesus has secured a support slot on the US leg of the ‘Dark Matter Tour’.

“It’s so crazy,” vocalist and singer Anna Ryan tells Tone Deaf. “Pearl Jam giving us their support has had such an effect on us. So many people have seen that now and seen our name with theirs. That’s what every big band could do for smaller artists.”

Teen Jesus is featured on the bill for a run of 10 arena dates, split across Hollywood, FL; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Raleigh, NC; and Pittsburgh, PA.

Pearl Jam is here for the punk-rock outfit. In September, Teen Jesus perform at the Seattle legends’ Ohana Festival, a three-day feast of live music at Dana Point, CA, hosted by Vedder. From California, the band built out an itinerary that included a show in New York.

On Pearl Jam’s Australia tour, Ryan, Scarlett McKahey (she/her; guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her; bass) and Neve van Boxsel (she/her; drums) shared the stage with Pixies the support act.

With the final straight in sight, Teen Jesus opened at the ARIA Awards, and went on to scoop the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist category.

As previously reported in Tone Deaf, Vedder was watching on. “I couldn’t think of better people. And well deserved,” he told the audience during their final Australian tour date at Sydney’s Engie Stadium. “For all the people who are yet to see them before and this is your first time, we are very honoured that you will say I saw them on the same stage as Pearl Jam.”

Ryan is looking forward to even bigger, better things in 2025.“We’re honestly super keen to see how the American audience really reacts to us,” Ryan comments.

“And yeah, playing on massive stages anywhere is insane, let alone doing that over in the US with like one of the biggest bands ever. We’re just super stoked that they even wanted to us on board. We’ve just so grateful for everything.”

Teen Jesus dropped I Love You Too on September 20th, a deluxe edition of their debut album, which entered the top 10 of the ARIA Chart.