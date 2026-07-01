Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will play the opening show at a brand new live music venue opening in Geelong next month.

As reported by The Music Network, a restored 1800s church in Geelong coined Church, which will be operated by Geelong Arts Centre and supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, aims to support independent artists through “intimate live music, stand-up, pop-up performances, album launches, new original works, storytelling experiences and artistic collaborations”.

“Geelong’s independent music and arts scene is bursting with talent, and Church gives that talent somewhere to truly call home,” Geelong Arts Centre CEO and Creative Director, Rhys Holden, said.

“This is something we have wanted to create for a long time – a genuinely accessible, artist-led space where independent performers can take risks, build audiences, and grow their practice. It’ s an intimate room made for live performance in all its raw glory, and we are proud to open its doors to Geelong’s creative community.”

The venue, which has previously hosted the likes of Guy Pearce and Rachel Griffiths, has undergone restoration and upgrade works, including structural improvements, acoustic treatments and a complete internal fit-out.

Church will officially open with a headline show from Australian favourites Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers on August 14th, while other booked gigs in the weeks after include Tyne-James Organ, Lotte Gallagher, Immy Owusu and Geelong local, Madeliene Cope, who will launch her debut EP, Voices.

“Having a space like Church in Geelong is huge for local artists,” Cope said.

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“It gives us the freedom to create events that genuinely reflect who we are and bring ourideas to life exactly as we imagine them. Launching my EP here feels incredibly special, and I’ m so excited to be part of everything this space is set to become.”

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From The Music Network