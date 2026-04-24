Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have put their own spin on a 2000s cult pop classic, covering t.A.T.u.’s “All the Things She Said” during a visit to triple j’s Like a Version studio on Friday morning.

Repopularised by the Crave/HBO Max hit show Heated Rivalry – of which the four-piece are massive fans of – the 2002 single was a natural pick for Teen Jesus, continuing the tradition of covering female pop tracks. Per triple j, vocalist Anna Ryan didn’t even have to learn the lyrics because she already knew them by simply existing through the 2000s.

“Legally, we had to do it,” guitarist Scarlett McKahey joked.

Check out their cover below.

While in the studio, the Canberra band also played “Balcony”, the lead single off their 2025 second album GLORY – today expanded with GLORY deluxe.

The ARIA Award-winning indie-rock band’s deluxe album includes two new tracks – “Bath Water” and “Go Waste My Time”, alongside stripped back reworks of fan favourites “Talking”, “Daylight”, “Mine”, and “Wonderful”.

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Released today with its video, their urgent new single “Go Waste My Time” is wrapped in ’90s reverb and, simply put by the band, is “a plead to all the relationship time wasters out there, if you don’t like someone then stop wasting their friggen time! Simple!”

Produced by 3x Grammy Award-winning, London-based Catherine Marks (boygenius’ The Record, Wolf Alice), GLORY is an exploration of confidence, disgust, infatuation and power set against widescreen indie-rock you can strut to, and earmarked Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers embracing a new, messy era. It debuted at No. 9 on the ARIA Albums and No. 2 on the ARIA Australian Albums Charts, and “Balcony” landed at No. 61 on triple j’s Hottest 100.

The four-piece are soon kicking off their GLORY Australia and New Zealand album tour, with some of their biggest shows to date. They’ll be supported by Darcie Haven in Australia and local acts Sonic Reducer, Polly, Oscar the Wild, and IVY across New Zealand. See here for more details.

Teen Jesus have gone from strength to strength since the release of their debut EP Pretty Good for a Girl Band (2022). Their debut album I Love You (2023) landed at No. 6 on the ARIA Charts, placed at No. 52 on the Hottest 100 (“I Used to Be Fun”), with its deluxe I Love You Too following in 2024. They have since raked in a slew of accolades including nominations and wins at the ARIA Awards, J Awards, APRA Awards, Rolling Stone Awards, AIR Awards and Music ACT Awards.

Now based across Canberra and Melbourne, they are just as concerned about issues facing today’s women, non-binary people and young people everywhere as they are with making music that continues to push boundaries and expectations. They are ambassadors for Green Music’s No Music on a Dead Planet, played Rising Tide on Parliament House steps, contributed to the Parliament inquiry into challenges and opportunities within the Australian live music industry and are firm supporters of Michael’s Rule.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Friday, May 1st (Lic/AA)

The Gov, Tarndanya/Adelaide SA

Saturday, May 2nd (18+)

Magnet House, Boorloo/Perth WA

Thursday, May 7th (Lic/AA)

Princess Theatre, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Friday, May 8th (18+)

Forum, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, May 9th (Lic/AA)

Roundhouse, Gadigal Land/Sydney NSW

Thursday, May 21st (Lic/AA)

The Loons, Ōtautahi/Christchurch NZ

Friday, May 22nd (Lic/AA)

The Tuning Fork, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland NZ

Saturday, May 23rd (Lic/AA)

San Fran, Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington NZ