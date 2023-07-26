Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are going on a national album tour.

Last month, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers announced that their highly-anticipated debut album, I Love You, would arrive in September, building on the punk rock band’s steady career incline over the past couple of years.

Produced by Oscar Dawson, I Love You is set to explore new sonic territory for the four-piece, balancing bubblegum pop, ear-bashing rock and thunderous punk.

Following its release, Teen Jesus will hit the road in October and November, stopping in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Margaret River, Fremantle, and Sydney (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by Logan at all shows apart from Margaret River and Fremantle.

To celebrate their tour announcement, Teen Jesus have shared a new single, “I Used to Be Fun”. The pop-punk anthem balances singalong hooks with memorable riffs as the band consider what having fun looks like as you get older.

“”I Used to Be Fun” is abut getting older and redefining the way you have fun,” the band say. “We have all noticed, in the past year or so, going from 22 to 23, that fun looks really different sometimes when you start to get older.

“It’s about missing your past self who would go out every night and have a fully-charged social battery, rather than seeing the fun in staying home alone.”

You can watch the accompanying music video below, which was filmed by drummer Neve van Boxsel and stars singer Anna Ryan journeying around different Melbourne locations.

Teen Jesus’ upcoming album will also feature previous singles “Lights Out”, a ferocious anthem about claiming your sexuality and confidence, and the lovely ballad “Never Saw It Coming”, which found van Boxsel opening up and being unafraid of vulnerability.

I Love You will follow Teen Jesus’ well-received 2022 debut EP Pretty Good for a Girl Band, which spawned the song “Girl Sports”, a number 55 hit on this year’s triple j Hottest 100.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ “I Used to Be Fun” is out now. I Love You is out September 8th via Domestic la La (pre-save/pre-order here).

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers 2023 Australian Tour

With special guest Logan

Tickets available via teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net

October 27th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

November 2nd

Unibar, Adelaide, SA

November 3rd

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

November 10th*

The River, Margaret River, WA

November 11th*

Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle, WA

November 17th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

*Logan not appearing