Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers turn their attention to the weird world of “situationships” on “Unscarred”, their new single.

“It’s a feeling we can all relate to,” says the group in a statement, “when you think you’re on the same page as someone (who in reality can’t talk about their feelings and end up making you feel insane).”

“Unscarred” (via Community Music / Mom + Pop) provided a deck from which to “write from her shoes without actually going through the treachery of dating this man.”

On it, Anna Ryan sings: “I’m not coming around anymore/you’re falling for me but I’m still telling you / I’m done being someone you ignore/ don’t bother calling me back / don’t bother calling me back.”

The indie pop-rock gem is their second release in as many months, the followup to the punky “Balcony.”

“Unscarred” was completed during a five-week stint at The Grove Studios with Catherine Marks, the Grammy Award-winning, London-based producer Catherine Marks (boygenius The Record, Wolf Alice, Foals).

School friends from Canberra/ Ngunnawal, bandmates Anna Ryan (they/she; vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (she/her; guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (she/her; bass) and Neve van Boxsel (she/her; drums) are based across the capital and Naarm/Melbourne.

Teen Jesus has been on a sharp, upward trajectory since the 2023 release of their debut album I Love You (via Domestic La La), which cracked the ARIA top 10, at No. 6.

Later, Spotify identified Teen Jesus as a New Noise Artists to Watch, a list that underscores acts from around the globe that deserve your attention, and they completed a first-ever coast-to-coast US tour.

More dreams came true in 2024 when Teen Jesus opened the 2024 ARIA Awards and won the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist award on the night.

At the time, the group was supporting Pearl Jam on a national stadium tour. They’ve been at it again, this time playing six North American arena shows in support of Pearl Jam, and hitting headline dates in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Australian fans get a chance hear the new stuff when Teen Jesus kick off a three-date east coast tour next month.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ tour dates:

Thursday 17 July – Howler – Naarm/Melbourne SOLD OUT

Friday 18 July – The Landsdowne – Gadigal Land/Sydney SOLD OUT

Sunday 19 July – The Brightside – Meanjin/Brisbane

Tickets at teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net.

