Teenage Dads are having a stellar start to the year with a huge Australian tour announcement.

The indie rock four-piece is hitting the road for their largest headline tour yet in 2024, stopping by major cities like Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Hobart through August and September. They’re also adding a few stops in New Zealand for good measure, with shows in Tāmaki Makaurau, Wellington, and Christchurch (see full dates below).

Joining them on the tour throughout August and September will be Naarm alt-pop artist Phoebe Lou, known for her work with Snakadaktal and Two People, alongside Adelaide-based singer-songwriter Aleksiah.

Last year was a whirlwind for the band, playing a staggering 94 shows across 10 countries and three continents in 2023 alone.

Their hard work paid off with a Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist win at the 2023 ARIA Awards, despite facing strong competition from grentperez, Royel Otis, and more. Elsewhere last year, Teenage Dads were one of the secret headliners at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at the inaugural SXSW Sydney.

It was all well-deserved after Teenage Dads’ successful year, marked by the release of their acclaimed Midnight Driving EP in March.

Already making waves in 2024 with an appearance at Laneway Festival, Teenage Dads are also teasing new music on the horizon.

Tickets for Teenage Dads’ spring tour in Australia and NZ are available now – head to the tour website for more details.

Teenage Dads 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 27th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, February 28th (12pm local time)

Ticket information via teenagedadsofficial.com/tour

Friday, August 23th

The Tivoli, Turrbal Land, Brisbane Qld (all ages)

Saturday, August 24th

Enmore Theatre, Gadigal Land, Sydney NSW (all ages)

Friday, August 30th

Astor Theatre, Whadjuk Noongar Land, Perth WA (all ages)

Saturday, August 31st

The Gov, Kaurna Land, Adelaide SA (all ages)

Sunday, September 1st

Max Watts, Naarm Melbourne Vic (U18 matinee)

Friday, September 6th

Galatos, Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland NZ (18+)

Saturday, September 7th

Moon, Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington NZ (18+)

Sunday, September 8th

The Church, Ōtautahi, Christchurch NZ

Friday, September 13th

Hobart Uni, nipaluna, Hobart Tas (all ages)

Saturday, September 14th

Forum, Naarm, Melbourne Vic (18+)