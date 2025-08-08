Australian indie-pop band Teenage Dads are back with a new EP, My Memento, dropping August 22 via Chugg Music.

They’ve also just released the heartfelt lead single, “Stay Between Us”.

My Memento serves as an extension of their 2024 sophomore album Majordomo, showcasing the band’s evolving sound that blends alt-rock and indie-pop elements. The EP includes songs that were previously “hidden” on Majordomo, with the band describing it as “a souvenir of our album.”

“‘My Memento’ was born out of a song we always believed in as well as the desire of giving back to our fans,” Teenage Dads said. “While 3/4 songs were ‘hidden’ on MAJORDOMO they all come from the same time and carry great memories. So, to us the EP feels like a souvenir of our album. We intended to keep the songs hidden on the vinyl but that changed when we saw our fans enjoying them, so much that people had made digital rips and self-appointed songs titles, 2 of which we’ve used for the official release.”

The single “Stay Between Us” was self-produced and recorded amid the band’s touring schedule. Frontman Jordan Finlay’s vocals on the track are described as capturing “the ache of unsaid goodbyes,” reflecting the band’s conversational songwriting style.

Following Majordomo’s successful debut, which was a triple j Feature Album, peaked at #1 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart, Teenage Dads continue to expand their fan base through extensive touring across Australia, the UK, Europe, North America, and Canada.

“Majordomo finds the Dads light on their feet, joyful, busy. Jordan Finlay and co. have created a musical time capsule with a direct route to XTC and Talking Heads without playing copycat,” praised Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Majordomo review.

This September, Teenage Dads will tour the UK and Europe to promote both My Memento and Majordomo. They will also join Franz Ferdinand on their upcoming Australian tour this November.

Teenage Dads “Stay Between Us” is out now via Chugg Music.