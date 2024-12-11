Great Southern Nights 2025 is back, bringing some top acts to NSW.

From March 21st to April 6th, 2025, the live music event will take over multiple venues across the state, with over 300 gigs in cities like Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, and beyond—including places like Broken Hill, Byron Bay, Tamworth, and more.

The lineup features Aussie legends like Hoodoo Gurus and Missy Higgins, along with rising stars such as King Stingray, Teenage Dads, and aleksiah. Other big names include Lime Cordiale, Boy & Bear, SAFIA, The Cat Empire, Sarah Blasko, and Six60.

Lime Cordiale said, “We’re so keen to be doing something different for Great Southern Nights. These guys are pumping a bunch of support into the live music industry. Aussie venues, especially the smaller ones, are important for the development of musical acts – it’s a long way to the top, right?! We haven’t played The Metro since 2017 and love seeing our favourite artists play there. Going to be sick!!”

Fans of hip-hop and R&B will enjoy performances from Ngaiire, Vv Pete, Kaiit, and Elsy Wameyo. Charley expressed her excitement: “I am so excited to be playing a show for Great Southern Nights as this one will be a special one. I’ll be playing some songs from my upcoming album for the first time ever at one of my fave intimate Sydney venues, Oxford Art Factory! I also have some incredible special guests performing before me and with me!! This will be such a fun show.”

Acts like WAAX, Northeast Party House, Slumberjack, and Winston Surfshirt are also on the bill.

Minister for the Arts and Music John Graham said; “These stars will light up the night around the state. This is all part of the plan to boost live music and vibrancy across NSW. We’ve scrapped the rules that get in the way of live venues and we’re backing our bands to hit the stage. NSW has an incredible history of pub rock, east coast touring and outdoor shows. We hope Great Southern Nights will remind people just how good our live music scene can be.”

CEO of ARIA Annabelle Herd added: “This year, the momentum in our music community has been electric and it’s a privilege to continue fuelling that energy with another incredible lineup of artists for Great Southern Nights in 2025. From intimate venues in small towns to iconic city stages, these nights are about celebrating the astounding talent of our artists and sparking human connection in communities.”

Tickets to all shows are on sale now, available from greatsouthernnights.com.au.

Great Southern Nights 2025

Tickets on sale now from greatsouthernnights.com.au

March 21st-April 6th 2025

NSW, Australia

Lineup

ALEKSIAH | ALICE IVY | BABE RAINBOW | BABY ANIMALS BAG RAIDERS | BEC SANDRIDGE | BEN LEE | BIRDS OF TOKYO | BOO SEEKA BOOTLEG RASCAL | BOY & BEAR | BRAD COX | CHARLEY | CROOKED COLOURS | CYRIL DEVAURA | ELSY WAMEYO | EMILY WURRAMARA | EMMA PASK FULL FLOWER MOON BAND | GUT HEALTH | HAVANA BROWN | HOODOO GURUS KAIIT | KATE MILLER-HEIDKE | KINDER | KING STINGRAY | LIME CORDIALE | MATT CORBY MEG WASHINGTON | MISSY HIGGINS | NAI PALM | NGAIIRE | NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE RUNNING TOUCH | SAFIA | SARAH BLASKO | SIX60 | SLUMBERJACK | TASH | TEENAGE DADS TELENOVA | THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS | THE BETHS | THE CAT EMPIRE | THE CRUEL SEA THE WESTERN DISTRIBUTORS | THELMA PLUM | TOTAL TOMMY | TROY CASSAR-DALEY VV PETE | WAAX | WINSTON SURFSHIRT | XAVIER RUDD | ZIGGY ALBERTS AND MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED IN 2025!