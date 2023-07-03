Teenage Fanclub are returning to Australia for the first time since 2019.

True indie greats, the Scottish band will perform in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Byron Bay and Brisbane in March of next year, followed by a stop in New Zealand for an Auckland show (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 10th at 10am local time. The Frontier Members pre-sale. begins on Thursday, July 6th at 10am local time).

As The Quietus once wrote, “if you fall for Teenage Fanclub, you fall hard.” The Glasgow five-piece are still going strong in 2023, preparing for the release of their 11th studio album, Nothing Lasts Forever, in September (pre-save/pre-order here).

Nothing Lasts Forever was recorded over an intense ten-day period in the Welsh countryside. These songs are definitely personal,” says founding member Norman Blake. “You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot… When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives.”

“The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings,” adds fellow founding member Raymond McGinley.

Teenage Fanclub 2024 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Thursday, July 6th (10am local time

General sale begins Monday, July 10th (10am local time)

Tuesday, March 5th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, March 8th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, March 9th

The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Tuesday, March 12th

The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Wednesday, March 13th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, March 15th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster