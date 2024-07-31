Prepare for a pop-punk explosion as Adelaide’s Teenage Joans and Melbourne’s Between You & Me join forces for their new single, “1800-PAINLESS,” out today (July 31).

The high-energy track blends the best of both bands, featuring power chords, driving beats, and seamless vocal interplay, delivering a nostalgic yet modern tale of romantic despair.

“We had such a blast hanging with our BYAM besties and creating this absolute monster of a track! We’ve been big fans of them for ages so it’s a dream being able to finally collab!” Teenage Joans shared about the collaboration.

Between You & Me echoed this excitement: “As long-time fans, it was awesome to get into the studio with the TJ legends and write a song together. The song has all the flavours of both bands and it absolutely rips.”

Teenage Joans, formed in 2018 by Cahli Blakers and Tahlia Borg, have made a name for themselves with their “juice-box punk-pop” sound.

They won the triple j Unearthed High crown in 2020 and have shared stages with heavyweights like Foo Fighters, Amy Shark, Violent Soho, and Ball Park Music.

Their debut EP, Taste of Me (2021), earned them seven South Australian Music Awards. Their 2023 debut full-length album, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest, along with their recent collaboration with Frank Turner on “Girl from the Record Shop,” showcases their evolving sound.

Between You & Me started with YouTube acoustic covers and have grown into a staple of the Australian alternative scene, drawing influences from blink-182, Foo Fighters, and Hanson.

Their performances have seen them tour with You Me At Six, Knuckle Puck, and State Champs. Their latest EP, SH!T YEAH (2023), continues to showcase their pop-punk prowess, following their studio albums Everything Is Temporary (2018) and Armageddon (2021).

To celebrate “1800-PAINLESS,” Teenage Joans and Between You & Me are embarking on a 17-date co-headline regional tour across Australia this August and September. Tickets for the 1800-Painless Tour are on sale now.

“1800-PAINLESS” is out now via Domestic La La.

Live Nation. 27 Music, Select Music, Domestic La La and Heaps Normal Presents TEENAGE JOANS + BETWEEN YOU & ME