Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

The enigma of Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine grows more perplexing as each day passes, it turns out that rap’s maligned supervillain is a huge fan of Byron Bay metalcore royalty Parkway Drive.

On February 1st, the Karam Gill-directed documentary, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, premiered on Showtime.

During the first episode of the three-part series, “Identity”, Tekashi admitted that the music that shaped his formative years was not hip hop or rap, but hardcore.

“I didn’t like rap, I was always into rock. I grew up on Parkway Drive, All That Remains, Breaking Benjamin. Heavy metal. I didn’t wanna rap,” he said at around the 20-minute mark of the episode.

Tekashi went on to explain that he doesn’t consider himself to be a good rapper and that his talent lies in his ability to entertain.

“I don’t think I’m that talented, there are people that work at UPS that rap better than me,” he mused. “My talent is not rapping, my talent is like a visionary.

“I think no one is better than me at it, When I rap I try to entertain as best as possibly. Me rapping is not because I have a talent in rapping, it’s “how good can I entertain?”

Check out the trailer for Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine:

This is not the first time that 6ix9ine has acknowledged his hardcore roots. In an interview with XXL mag back in 2017, Tekashi shared: “I grew up listening to Parkway Drive, A Day to Remember, heavy metal bands. I started rapping a couple years ago but I started taking it seriously this year.

“I didn’t have any bread so I started taking it seriously. RondoNumbaNine’s ‘Hang With Me’ pulled me into rap.”

Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine is streaming on Stan now.