Polarising rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been hospitalised after overdosing on a cocktail of diet pills and caffeine.

According to The Shade Room, 6ix9ine admitted that he was rushed to a Florida hospital after taking 2 Hydroxycut pills — instead of the advised one per day — which, when married with a McDonald’s coffee, led to an increased heart rate.

“Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively,” the post claims. “Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee.”

Tekashi was apparently taking Hydroycut pills because the drug does not violate the terms of his probation. The musician also admitted to experiencing significant weight gain following his release from prison.

