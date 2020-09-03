Tekashi 6ix9ine has compared himself to Tupac Shakur, claiming that the only difference between him and the late rapper is that 6ix9ine has not been charged with rape.

In a new profile with New York Times, the controversial rapper gave his first interview since getting out of prison. It’s deranged, chaotic, and, admittedly, entertaining.

It’s an uncompromisingly tell-all piece that sees the rapper delve into everything from his decision to snitch on the Nine Trey Bloods gang, his use of the n-slur, his thoughts on Donald Trump, and his history of abuse.

6ix9ine plead guilty to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance back in 2015. The rapper was filmed miming sexual acts and touching a 13-year-old girl, whilst she performed sex acts on other men. He was eighteen at the time.

When asked about the charges against him, 6ix9ine maintained that he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time,” though admitted to the crime. “I was 18 at the time. Am I this 40-year-old Jeffrey Epstein-type?”

The rapper was asked whether he understands the idea that he shouldn’t be famous due to his “real-world actions with real human victims,” to which he cited rapper Tupac Shakur and his 1994 conviction of felony sex abuse.

“No, I don’t. Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape,” he said. “Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved! What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur?” he asked, and before quipping, “I never caught a rape charge—ever.”

When Interviewer Joe Coscarelli argued that Tupac sought retribution with his art, whilst the same can’t be said about 6ix9ine. “He put art into the world in which he grappled with his demons. … He tried to give back through his work,” Coscarelli said.

“And what am I doing?” 6ix9ine replied. “Maybe it’s fun, it’s turn-up music, but it’s not introspective,” the writer argued. Which triggered the Brooklyn rapper to double down on his Tupac argument. The rapper went on to play Tupac’s 1998 track ‘Troublesome ’96’, “This is one of his biggest songs,” he mused. “What’s the difference between that and ‘Billy’? ‘A born leader, never leave the crib without my heater!’ You’re telling me he gave back through his art? You’re lying to me.”